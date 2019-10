Video: Josh Gibb Rides Whistler Raw

A true slayer of pump tracks, berm shots, bike parks, downhill and dirt jumps, this engineer knows what it takes to perform both on and off the track.

Living only 4 short hours from Whistler Bike Park in Redmond, WA Josh comes up to the W.B.P. whenever he can squeeze a day or two into his busy schedule. Sure, following your dreams on the bike is important, but being a disciplined enough to achieve your #lifegoals, takes lots of practice.

Josh Gibb has been a staple of FSA's Slayers Of Dirt roster for nearly 5 years. Josh's commitment to his engineering degree at the University Of Washington while still riding Pro in multiple categories speaks volumes to the next generation of riders learning the importance of school/life balance. With education being the most important piece of the 20-year-old's focus, it has always impressed onlookers that he can bring his A-game to both the track and classroom, despite having such a busy schedule. Josh's multiple appearances in Red Bull's Pump Track series, Crankworx Pump Track, A-Line Air DH and Northwest Cup DH prove he can ride with anyone.FSA Gradient: www.fullspeedahead.com FSA Slayers Of Dirt: Instagram