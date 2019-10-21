Video: Josh Gibb Rides Whistler Raw

Video and Photos by Vince Smith
Words by FSA
Josh Gibb has been a staple of FSA's Slayers Of Dirt roster for nearly 5 years. Josh's commitment to his engineering degree at the University Of Washington while still riding Pro in multiple categories speaks volumes to the next generation of riders learning the importance of school/life balance. With education being the most important piece of the 20-year-old's focus, it has always impressed onlookers that he can bring his A-game to both the track and classroom, despite having such a busy schedule. Josh's multiple appearances in Red Bull's Pump Track series, Crankworx Pump Track, A-Line Air DH and Northwest Cup DH prove he can ride with anyone.
