Video: Josh Gibb Rides Whistler Raw

Oct 21, 2019
by FSA-MTB  

Video and Photos by Vince Smith
Words by FSA

Josh Gibb has been a staple of FSA's Slayers Of Dirt roster for nearly 5 years. Josh's commitment to his engineering degree at the University Of Washington while still riding Pro in multiple categories speaks volumes to the next generation of riders learning the importance of school/life balance. With education being the most important piece of the 20-year-old's focus, it has always impressed onlookers that he can bring his A-game to both the track and classroom, despite having such a busy schedule. Josh's multiple appearances in Red Bull's Pump Track series, Crankworx Pump Track, A-Line Air DH and Northwest Cup DH prove he can ride with anyone.

Josh shreds for Vince Smith s Camera.
A true slayer of pump tracks, berm shots, bike parks, downhill and dirt jumps, this engineer knows what it takes to perform both on and off the track.

A-Line Drop by Vince Smith
Living only 4 short hours from Whistler Bike Park in Redmond, WA Josh comes up to the W.B.P. whenever he can squeeze a day or two into his busy schedule. Sure, following your dreams on the bike is important, but being a disciplined enough to achieve your #lifegoals, takes lots of practice.

FSA Gradient: www.fullspeedahead.com
FSA Slayers Of Dirt: Instagram

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fsa


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
111537 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
78172 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
65893 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
59720 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
50603 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
46698 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
46509 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
42317 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011015
Mobile Version of Website