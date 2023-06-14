Must Watch: Josh Lewis & James Pettitt Ride a Custom Dirt Masterpiece in 'Nexus'

Jun 14, 2023
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Josh Lewis teamed up with friend, fellow digger and too-much-fun-haver James Pettitt over the course of a wet English winter to design and crafting one of the most expressive mini-park lines ever seen in northern UK. This snaking jump trail weaves together hips, doubles, tire-tapping (tire-wiping?) features and perfectly intersecting airs.

Too much going on at once? Not at all. This is the Nexus.

Follow Josh Lewis here.

Follow James Pettitt here.

And follow Marzocchi for more here.

o Max Nerurkar


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch James Pettitt Josh Lewis


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
137221 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88177 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
52023 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
48520 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40741 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40051 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
39900 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32181 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Sick video. fun, creative and different.
  • 1 0
 Tire dragging*

Let's not have the term "tire wipe" catch on
  • 1 0
 WOW...soooo smooth
  • 1 3
 Sick trails. Sick riding. But….that music, seriously!?!?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036520
Mobile Version of Website