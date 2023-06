Must Watch: Josh Lewis & James Pettitt Ride a Custom Dirt Masterpiece in 'Nexus'

Josh Lewis teamed up with friend, fellow digger and too-much-fun-haver James Pettitt over the course of a wet English winter to design and crafting one of the most expressive mini-park lines ever seen in northern UK. This snaking jump trail weaves together hips, doubles, tire-tapping (tire-wiping?) features and perfectly intersecting airs.Too much going on at once? Not at all. This is the Nexus.Follow Josh Lewis here. Follow James Pettitt here. And follow Marzocchi for more here