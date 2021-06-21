Video: Josh Lewis Gets a Mullet

Jun 21, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Josh Lewis is ready to rip with the new mixed-wheel Bronson and a slick new haircut.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Bronson Josh Lewis 50to01


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
88400 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
67545 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
64978 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
53612 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
51290 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
48383 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
46536 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
41433 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nothing! And I mean Nothing! Beats a skullet!
  • 1 0
 Mohawks are faster
  • 1 0
 Mint !!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007443
Mobile Version of Website