Video: Josh Lewis Gets a Mullet
Jun 21, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Josh Lewis is ready to rip with the new mixed-wheel Bronson and a slick new haircut.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Santa Cruz Bronson
Josh Lewis
50to01
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
88400 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
67545 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
64978 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
53612 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
51290 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
48383 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
46536 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
41433 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Duderz7
(2 mins ago)
Nothing! And I mean Nothing! Beats a skullet!
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(15 mins ago)
Mohawks are faster
[Reply]
1
0
Altair74
(4 mins ago)
Mint !!!
[Reply]
