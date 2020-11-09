Pinkbike.com
Video: Josh Lewis Slips and Slides on Wet Autumn Trails
Nov 9, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Some footage from a week in Autumn encouraged by a break in the rain fall and a rare appearance from the sun.
—
50to01 TV
Videos
Riding Videos
Josh Lewis
1 Comment
aljoburr
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Even in wet conditions, riding looks so effortless, even crank flips off drops?
