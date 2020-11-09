Video: Josh Lewis Slips and Slides on Wet Autumn Trails

Nov 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesSome footage from a week in Autumn encouraged by a break in the rain fall and a rare appearance from the sun. 50to01 TV


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Josh Lewis


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
85023 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
77460 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
66260 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
58392 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
51188 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
27538 views
Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail
27424 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
26661 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Even in wet conditions, riding looks so effortless, even crank flips off drops?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007665
Mobile Version of Website