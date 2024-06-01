Pinkbike.com
Video: Josh Lowe Goes From Office Job to Hardline in 'The Work Life Balance'
Jun 1, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
19 Comments
The infamous Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales. Bringing the biggest jumps and combining a gnarly DH track into the ultimate race course, it really is something special.
Josh Lowe is riding Hardline in a bid to find the ‘Work Life Balance’ between his London office job and full time athlete.
Stay tuned for the race on Sunday.
—
The YT Mob
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
YT Industries
Josh Lowe
Hardline
Hardline 2024
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,173 articles
19 Comments
18
1
plyawn
(14 hours ago)
Disappointing video; not enough slow-mo clips of him filling out TPS reports and promoting synergy.
[Reply]
1
0
EikSkaloe69
FL
(2 hours ago)
Didn't you get the memo?
[Reply]
7
2
dj100procentenduro
(15 hours ago)
cahmon! stop telling peoples that you work 24/7 office jobs, kids might watching this. It’s not possible and extremely unhealthy (if possible). 4day work weeks and nice family life plus long weekends for all.
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(14 hours ago)
When you're a young adult is when you should try to have it all. Your way is valid and so is this.
[Reply]
2
0
justanotherusername
(14 hours ago)
A 4 day week is a fantasy for most people - working hard is the only way to own your own home in the UK if young and you don’t have parental wealth to fall back on.
He’s a young guy, he looks like he has a decent balance at his point in life to me, work hard Monday to Friday and enjoy the weekends.
[Reply]
1
0
dj100procentenduro
(12 hours ago)
@justanotherusername
: there’s a
long way between working hard and working 24/7
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherusername
(11 hours ago)
@dj100procentenduro
: do you think they literally mean 24/7? He rides weekends doesn’t he?
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailhooner
(11 hours ago)
@justanotherusername
: Working a 4 day week is possible in the UK, you just have to live within your means. But I agree with you that for younger people it's really not possible. I've been working a 4 day week for the last 5 years and I'm on living wage. This is made possible by the fact I don't have any kids and have a minimal amount of debt (I don't buy a bike/car every year unlike some of my mates).
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherusername
(11 hours ago)
@hardtailhooner
: finding an employer of a full time job that will allow a 4 day week is a challenge first off - lots of people do have kids and financially you couldn’t with that income and unless you have no mortgage or rent I’m not sure how you afford to live at all on the ‘living wage’ isn’t that around £25k? - average rent is above £1k a month now, not a lot left, I’m assuming someone else in the household works?
Hey, I would love to have more time outside work, I don’t work afternoons like I used to and rarely weekends anymore but reality is a 4 day week isn’t happening, unless I want to work till 75.
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailhooner
(11 hours ago)
@justanotherusername
: I have a partner who has a very well paid job. I'm also disabled and on PIP so that helps.
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherusername
(9 hours ago)
@hardtailhooner
: yea sounds doable then - two young people on average income, good luck doing a 4 day week then, never mind having an expensive hobby it will be a struggle to live.
[Reply]
3
0
Trail6
(15 hours ago)
It takes mental fortitude to be able to do both at a high level. If you are doing the office job as well as biking then hats off to ya sir! Impressive either way
[Reply]
1
0
EikSkaloe69
FL
(2 hours ago)
I worked for 7 years in the city of London and I can honestly tell you, Josh is the only one getting a buzz from coming into city in the morning! I understand now why firms hire young people cause you can literally make them do anything and they'll love it!
[Reply]
2
0
m3000
(12 hours ago)
Big respect to Josh, getting the riding in, training and making that all happen with a 9-5 isn't gonna be easy ! Hope his sponsors are behind him 100%!
[Reply]
2
0
Lasse2000
(11 hours ago)
Win on Sunday, sell on Monday gets a new meaning by this
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(14 hours ago)
Hardline is "Yet another day at the Office" :-)
[Reply]
2
0
BigAge
FL
(10 hours ago)
Work hard, play harder!
[Reply]
1
1
dgwww
(5 hours ago)
How can he "work 24/7 and go on the weekend professional mountain biking" ? Math doesn't add up.
[Reply]
2
3
UpNorthMTB
FL
(14 hours ago)
Jono Jones did it first
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
