Video: Josh Lowe Shreds in ‘Rut Bashin’

Words: YT



Josh Lowe… Not your household name, probably best known for his multiple appearances at RedBull Hardline, and ultimately walking away with ‘rider of the week’ in 2021. Hailing from the South East of the UK Josh Is accustomed to the typical British riding, ruts, loam and usually a tonne of rain. Despite the usually grim conditions, and lack of mountainous terrain he still gets out there and chases theonboard his YT Capra.‘Rut Bashin’ is exactly what it says on the tin. 3 minutes of no bu**sh*t and pure shredding filmed by no other than Tom Caldwell, the man behind ‘A slice of British Pie’, a series that arguably put UK riding on the map for many.Video: Caldwell VisualsPhoto: Will Brignal