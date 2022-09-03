Video: Josh Lowe Shreds Chatel & Morgins Bikepark in ‘Alpine Highs’

2021 Red Bull Hardline "Rider of the Week" and ex-World Cup DH racer Josh Lowe is no stranger to big mountains and big features. Despite hailing from the flat South-East of England, he loves nothing better than hitting turns flat out and floating big senders as far as he can .
A last minute trip took us to the Alps to take advantage of the dusty weather to get a fix of chairlifts, massive vertical feet descending, epic Morgins turns and some machine-built monster berms and jumps on the Vink Line at Bikepark Chatel.
End of the day sessions on the Reboul Line never disappoint. Situated just next to the car park, it's ideal to chill with a beer and watch the riders who have the energy (and the skills) to hit these jumps at the end of the day as the sun sets.
The steed. Josh runs a YT Tues 29 with a full Reverse Components build. Never skipped a beat over the trip.
We're stoked to support one of the best Bikeparks in Europe, Bikepark Chatel, as part of our United in Shred programme
. It's a place you've gotta visit! Closing is 25th September for this season.
Music: "Lowlife" by Heaters - Copyright 2014 - Dizzybird records
Rider: Josh Lowe
Video : Reverse Components
Drone : Antoine Buffart
Logo: Ben Dransfield
Location+ Trails : Bikepark Chatel
- Vink Line & Zougouloukata / Bikepark Champéry-Morgins
- La Tobogane
