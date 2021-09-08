Video: Josh Woodward Rips Hood River Trails

Sep 8, 2021
by Jack Hanson  
All Good in the Hood // Josh Woodward

by jackhansonmedia
Filmmaker, photographer, and rider Josh Woodward rips his local trails in Hood River, Oregon. He's usually behind the lens running his brand @coffehousemedia, but this time myself and Josh filmed a video to capture his own riding and the raw beauty of the trails near his home.


Photo taken by Josh on the same trails earlier this year.


Because we're both filmmakers we were able to bounce ideas off one another to create a final product that has aspects from both our filming styles. The goal was to showcase the world class riding mixed with the atmosphere of the town.

The titles and graphics for the video were made by Josh, and after five days of shooting and a destroyed drone, the end result is an edit to get anyone stoked on riding.

