Video: Joyride Course Reveal with Carson Storch - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Photo credit: Guy Fattal / Red Bull Content Pool


Carson Storch returns to the hills of Whistler, Canada to preview the 2019 Red Bull Joyride slopestyle course. The redesigned venue will challenge some of the world's best bike handlers this Saturday for the final round of Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

Staged in the “Boneyard,” the dirt stadium at the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Joyride offers the best slopestyle mountain bikers on the planet two runs – that’s two chances for glory, two opportunities to throw down high-scoring tricks and move up the leader board, and two moments in time to leave their mark on the history of the sport. The 14 best riders in the world bring their A-game to this invitational showcase, interpreting a custom-built course and giving it their all.

All four events in the quest for the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship are broadcast LIVE on Red Bull TV.

Carson Storch poses for a portrait during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on Aug 7 2019
Joyride builder prepares the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Carson Storch performs during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Carson Storch performs during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Carson Storch poses for a portrait during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on Aug 7 2019
Carson Storch and crew preview the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Carson Storch performs during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019

Carson Storch is seen during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on August 7 2019
Carson Storch poses for a portrait during the preview of the Redbull Joyride course in Whistler Canada on Aug 7 2019


Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Carson Storch Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 Slopestyle


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Awesome course I like the options!
Drone flying/filming sucks, it's like a drunk is filming.
  • + 1
 I don't think he actually touched the RB can at the start, haha.
  • + 2
 Storch has great style

