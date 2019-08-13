Video: Joyride Course Reveal with Carson Storch - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Photo credit: Guy Fattal / Red Bull Content Pool
Carson Storch returns to the hills of Whistler, Canada to preview the 2019 Red Bull Joyride slopestyle course. The redesigned venue will challenge some of the world's best bike handlers this Saturday for the final round of Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.
Staged in the “Boneyard,” the dirt stadium at the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Joyride offers the best slopestyle mountain bikers on the planet two runs – that’s two chances for glory, two opportunities to throw down high-scoring tricks and move up the leader board, and two moments in time to leave their mark on the history of the sport. The 14 best riders in the world bring their A-game to this invitational showcase, interpreting a custom-built course and giving it their all.
All four events in the quest for the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship are broadcast LIVE on Red Bull TV
