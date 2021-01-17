Video: Joys of Being a Tourist in Finale Ligure at the 2019 Trophy of Nations

HEY!

Sorry Fukuyama, this isn't the end of history

For most of us, when we interact with fish they're fish out of water

MORE -

Yes we get it, this old news. But is it new news because its told from a different point of view? We'd argue yes but even if you'd argue no, which you shouldn't, the fact of the matter is that you're here because you're probably avoiding something right? Filling out a spreadsheet, writing an email, digging a ditch, kneading some bread, etc etc. You, me, us we're here for some good old fashioned escapism. A vicarious shot of inspiration and a self-inflicted dopamine hit. Right? Well that's what being a tourist is about... escapism, dopamine, inspiration.In 2019, we had the chance to get out and tourist. With the help of some friends, we built some bikes, packaged ourselves in these yellow linen shirts and shipped ourselves across the Atlantic to the Italian Riviera in order to experience the 1st ever MTB Enduro Trophy of Nations. We’re not professionals, far from it, but we did the math and it turns out that most of you aren’t either. So this was our chance to see what the race–more than that–the whole thing would be like to experience. We did our very best to document the experience. On this page a short but delightful video recapping our experience and a few photos. We made a whole thing out of it but to be honest we got a little cared away with the words so we sequestered that on our own site,. Rather than get into the whole 2020 was a sh*t show we're going with the line that we forgot to hit send and put this into the world. The important thing is that it here now, in the middle of winter with some bright sunny moments to get you through the dark days. Just know the joy of being is a Tourist is as much about the recollection as it is the moment.