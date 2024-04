PNW trails are some of the best out there and are the perfect training grounds for race season. Over the course of three days, JT showed off a couple of his favorite places to ride, from alpine ridge lines to loamy woods, preparing for his first race of the 2024 season.Catch JT Fisher at EDR.1 in Finale Ligure, Italy, in just over two weeks.Rider - JT FisherVideo - Caleb Ely