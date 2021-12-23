Video: Jumping & Climbing Tutorials with Marcelo Gutierrez

Listen in Spanish or click on the "CC" below the video for English subtitles.

Sebastian Mejia AKA Tatan, is a well known MX Freestyle rider from Colombia. He's been on 2 wheels for most of his life and for the last years, he has been acting and being a pretty famous Instagrammer creating some funny videos of his daily family life.Since we both grew up in the same city and rode BMX together when we were kids, 2 wheels have made us stay in touch. We both understand important aspects about riding bikes and that's why I decided to invite him to be part of these two videos where we wanted to cover some important subjects that come up all the time: HOW TO JUMP and HOW TO CLIMB on e-bikes.It is funny to see how impatient people are. Sometimes they forget that they first crawl and then walk and then slowly manage to run and at some point they were able to jump. Well, we tried to explain HOW TO JUMP in a safe, illustrative and instructive way in Spanish, so people can understand and try to follow the steps in order to learn.Another important subject that I realized in the last 2 years while giving MTB lessons in different countries, is that people have no clue on HOW TO CLIMB. They are lucky enough that gravity helps while descending, unfortunately speed and gravity won't be the solution while climbing technical and steep sections, this even gets spicier when talking about HOW TO CLIMB on an E-Bike. Well! Here we are trying to explain how you will manage to go through those steep sections that you always end up walking simply because your real tire spins and loses traction or you start feeling your front end lifting and coming into your chest. Believe me! Listen carefully and you will understand quite a few things that apparently we never learnt and no one explained to us.