close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Jumping & Climbing Tutorials with Marcelo Gutierrez

Dec 23, 2021
by Marcelo Gutierrez  
Listen in Spanish or click on the "CC" below the video for English subtitles.


Sebastian Mejia AKA Tatan, is a well known MX Freestyle rider from Colombia. He's been on 2 wheels for most of his life and for the last years, he has been acting and being a pretty famous Instagrammer creating some funny videos of his daily family life.


Since we both grew up in the same city and rode BMX together when we were kids, 2 wheels have made us stay in touch. We both understand important aspects about riding bikes and that's why I decided to invite him to be part of these two videos where we wanted to cover some important subjects that come up all the time: HOW TO JUMP and HOW TO CLIMB on e-bikes.

It is funny to see how impatient people are. Sometimes they forget that they first crawl and then walk and then slowly manage to run and at some point they were able to jump. Well, we tried to explain HOW TO JUMP in a safe, illustrative and instructive way in Spanish, so people can understand and try to follow the steps in order to learn.


Another important subject that I realized in the last 2 years while giving MTB lessons in different countries, is that people have no clue on HOW TO CLIMB. They are lucky enough that gravity helps while descending, unfortunately speed and gravity won't be the solution while climbing technical and steep sections, this even gets spicier when talking about HOW TO CLIMB on an E-Bike. Well! Here we are trying to explain how you will manage to go through those steep sections that you always end up walking simply because your real tire spins and loses traction or you start feeling your front end lifting and coming into your chest. Believe me! Listen carefully and you will understand quite a few things that apparently we never learnt and no one explained to us.



Believe me! Listen carefully and you will understand quite a few things that apparently we never learnt and no one explained to us.

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Marcelo Gutierrez


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66983 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40827 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40408 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38150 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36626 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Bummer, they could have tagged up front the climbing advice was e-bike specific. I feel like the "sit and spin steady" advice doesn't quite work on an unassisted bike, let alone on an unassisted hardtail. You can try to pedal steady, but when you're already at the limit your output just won't be steady. You can try to avoid that, but you won't succeed. Better is to move your fore-aft weight balance to match your acceleration and deceleration. So basically try to keep the normal forces under the wheels steady but as you're constantly accelerating and decelerating you need to shift your weight accordingly to achieve that. And obviously get out of that saddle if you're going to shift weight fore-aft like that. The saddle limits your movement.

That said, yes climbing really is fun. But I feel Ryan Leech (in his Ryan Leech Collective program) gives better advice on how to climb. So yes, people do teach you how to climb. Ryan Leech surely isn't the only one. Would love to see a climbing advice by Chris Akrigg!
  • 3 0
 Chris Akrigg just pedals like a BEAST everywhere, his advice would probably be something like, "If you can't get up it, you're not sweating enough!"
  • 4 2
 Im just happy theres content coming up in more languages. Epic, Marcelo!
  • 1 0
 But... but Ben Cathro posted the holy grail of "how-to jump" videos a week ago
  • 1 0
 We’re they on regular Levo/Kevevo or SL version doing this?
  • 4 5
 lol what is this crap content

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007559
Mobile Version of Website