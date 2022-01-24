close
Video: Jumping from a Helicopter & Other Cylocross Bike Stunts with Kenny Belaey

Jan 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Kenny Belaey rides the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships track, but not in the traditional way, taking some detours through the town of Fayetteville along the way.

Videos Kenny Belaey Trials


2 Comments

 So incredibly impressive how capable not only people are, but modern bikes. Reminds me of Yoann Barelli hitting A-Line on his cross bike a few years ago, great stuff!
 This is the equivalent to the people I see commuting on $6k full suspension bikes.

