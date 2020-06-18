Video: Jumps and Jibs with 50to01 on the New 5010

Jun 18, 2020
by Josh Lewis  

Chilled springy vibes for this one! Craig Evans, Josh Lewis and Dan Paley getting to know the new 5010.

photo by rob campbell

photo by rob campbell

photo by rob campbell


Craig Evans Dan Paley Josh Lewis


 These guys really showed up the finger biker!

