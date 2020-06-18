Pinkbike.com
Video: Jumps and Jibs with 50to01 on the New 5010
Jun 18, 2020
by
Josh Lewis
Chilled springy vibes for this one! Craig Evans, Josh Lewis and Dan Paley getting to know the new 5010.
Videos
Riding Videos
Craig Evans
Dan Paley
Josh Lewis
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135232 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
88922 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
76542 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
72337 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
53432 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
42131 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
33256 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
27836 views
Score
Time
2
0
sfellers
(14 mins ago)
These guys really showed up the finger biker!
[Reply]
1 Comment
