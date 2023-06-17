Video: Junior Highlights from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
If you missed the live coverage from the second round of the Junior DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the action-packed racing below.



Due to issues during the broadcast there is only a winning run available for the Junior Men.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140524 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
73154 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
62081 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
52117 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40932 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40380 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31658 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
30820 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.049590
Mobile Version of Website