Video: Junior Racer Vanesa Petrovskas Joins the UR Team

Press Release: UR Team

I’m super stoked to join the team. It’s such a big opportunity for sure and a big step in my racing career. I’m feeling great on my new bike already and I can’t wait for the World Cup races. I look forward to having a good time with the team and hope for some solid results the first year on the circuit. I’m thankful the team gives me the support I always dreamed about. See you on the track! — Vanesa Petrovska

It has been a long time since I’ve seen a talent like Vanesa. I rode with her last summer, she already has the speed of an Elite rider and her composure on the bike is so impressive. This season Tracey Hannah is going to be a mentor to her and I can’t wait to see where her progression takes her. — Fabien Cousinié, Team Owner

For the NS Bikes UR team 2022 is a year of renewal, and we start off by announcing that the fierce and talented 16-year-old junior Vanesa Petrovska from Slovakia will be joining the UR Team.Vanesa has already been turning heads in the last year by finishing top 5 at Crankworx Innsbruck in the Women’s Elite DH, and this was in a stacked field when she was still racing in the youth category.Vanesa will compete at all World Cup DH rounds in 2022. She will also be getting a taste for enduro at a couple of events throughout the season. We have always loved supporting women’s racing and we are stoked to be able to keep that going and support the next generation of champions.