Video: Junior Vanesa Petrovska's First Ever World Cup

For Vanesa it was her first World Cup and what a track to start! Practice was really limited in Lourdes due to the train they used as a shuttle which was built in the late 1800’s. Her seeding run was safe as she placed 5th. Going into her race she was hungry for more, pushing herself into 4th position a couple of seconds off the Junior World Champ and the fastest first year junior in the race. We are super proud of Vanesa and the way she handled her first race and we look forward to seeing her progression throughout the season.On paper, the boys didn’t perform as we know possible due to George being sick all week and crashing in qualifying and Kye unfortunately get a flat in qualies however the team grew close. We got to test and ride new equipment and learn how to work together as a new group of people. The team has good vibes and although we aren’t leaving with big trophies, we are leaving happy, healthy and hungry for round 2 in Scotland.