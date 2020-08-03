Pinkbike.com
Video: Kade Edwards, Dean Lucas & Reece Wilson Ride the New 'Wild Grizzly' Trail at Bike Park Val di Sole
Aug 2, 2020
valdisolebikeland
Kade Edwards, Dean Lucas and Reece Wilson take a relaxed ride down the latest addition to the Val di Sole bike park.
Videos
Riding Videos
Dean Lucas
Kade Edwards
Reece Wilson
1 Comment
2
0
Cutty-professor
(45 mins ago)
I thought only free riders did those inside line cutties into turns
[Reply]
