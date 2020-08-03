Video: Kade Edwards, Dean Lucas & Reece Wilson Ride the New 'Wild Grizzly' Trail at Bike Park Val di Sole

Aug 2, 2020
by valdisolebikeland  


Kade Edwards, Dean Lucas and Reece Wilson take a relaxed ride down the latest addition to the Val di Sole bike park.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dean Lucas Kade Edwards Reece Wilson


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I thought only free riders did those inside line cutties into turns

