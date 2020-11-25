Video: Kade Edwards' Leftover Slash Footage is too Good to Waste

Nov 25, 2020
by We Are Peny  

From the 2021 Trek Slash product shoot, Kade managed to create way more content than what was needed so we couldn't let it go to waste!!

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Holy crap... the way he loads up and pushes out of successive corners is unreal!
  • 7 1
 when your B roll is better than the worlds best A roll... holy cow. well done!
  • 5 0
 leftover footage...?? this edit should have been released a long time ago, is just freaking awesome!!!
  • 2 0
 That was awesome, love the music choice too
  • 2 0
 Can I borrow some of the copious amounts of talent you are oozing please?

