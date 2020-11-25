Pinkbike.com
Video: Kade Edwards' Leftover Slash Footage is too Good to Waste
Nov 25, 2020
by
We Are Peny
From the 2021 Trek Slash product shoot, Kade managed to create way more content than what was needed so we couldn't let it go to waste!!
Videos
Riding Videos
Enduro Bikes
Trek
Trek Slash
Kade Edwards
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
mrosie
(1 hours ago)
Holy crap... the way he loads up and pushes out of successive corners is unreal!
[Reply]
7
1
NorthEasternDownhiller
(46 mins ago)
when your B roll is better than the worlds best A roll... holy cow. well done!
[Reply]
5
0
BartDM
(51 mins ago)
leftover footage...?? this edit should have been released a long time ago, is just freaking awesome!!!
[Reply]
2
0
utahlabrat
(21 mins ago)
That was awesome, love the music choice too
[Reply]
2
0
tremeer023
(16 mins ago)
Can I borrow some of the copious amounts of talent you are oozing please?
[Reply]
