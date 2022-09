The first athlete edit instalment from the freeride and downhill powerhouse that is Kaos Seagrave. Unhinged was created, designed, constructed, led and activated by Kaos and his team and set in the stunning Welsh hills that are home to Kaos. A short film that defines Kaos’ character both on and off the bike and delivers in true Kaos style and flair that is always notoriously dripping in steeze! — Red Bull