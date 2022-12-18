Video: Kaos Seagrave Shifts his Focus to Freeride in 'How We Roll' - Episode 4

Kaos is probably most renowned for his endlessly stylish whips

Shaving the top off at Vanta Jam.

A lot of fun was had on the set of Unhinged

Camera crew husslin' with Will Hodgett (left) shooting for How We Roll as Joe Simkins (right) dials in the clips for Unhinged

Working hard or hardly working?

Paint me like one of your...filmers?

Even on the World Cup circuit, Kaos would find time to sneak in a fun jam sesh

We can't watch what Kaos' endeavours bring in 2023.