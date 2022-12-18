Video: Kaos Seagrave Shifts his Focus to Freeride in 'How We Roll' - Episode 4

Having grown up around racing, episode 4 continues on Kaos' story, being torn between the Downhill world cup circuit, and the freeride world. Towards the end of the year and with his first edit in the bag, Kaos made the decision to close the chapter on racing and pursue his love for freeriding, and we all know he's got the skillset for it as his style will be missed between the race tape. Kaos talks us through all things freeride and what it means to him as we watch him take on some of his favourite freeride events of the 2022 season, as well as taking a behind-the-scenes look of his debut solo video; "Unhinged"
Kaos is probably most renowned for his endlessly stylish whips
Shaving the top off at Vanta Jam.
A lot of fun was had on the set of Unhinged
Camera crew husslin' with Will Hodgett (left) shooting for How We Roll as Joe Simkins (right) dials in the clips for Unhinged
Working hard or hardly working?
Paint me like one of your...filmers?
Even on the World Cup circuit, Kaos would find time to sneak in a fun jam sesh
We can't watch what Kaos' endeavours bring in 2023.
