Video: Kaos Seagrave Whips up a Storm in 'Kaos Theory'

Apr 17, 2023
Words: Canyon

CREATING CHAOS

Ever heard of 'The Butterfly Effect? The idea that the flapping of a butterfly's wings could set weather systems in motion that eventually lead to a tornado somewhere else in the world.

This head scratcher came from the mind of MIT Professor Edward Lorenz in the 1960's and since then has led to broader studies into these types of ideas- now widely referred to as Chaos Theory.

While we didn't know a great deal about the science, we did know that the 'Kaos Theory' as a name sounded pretty rad and this sparked an idea to collaborate with Kaos Seagrave on an edit and frame design.
(incidently Kaos Theory is also the title of an iconic collection of rave compilation albums from the 90's)

Taking our limited understanding of the butterfly effect notion and running with it- we figured that it's fair to say that every whip, every shralp of a turn, every steezy move also makes a change. Pushes the limits forwards. Gets riders stoked. Even changes the weather Wink .This is Kaos Theory.

Cue some doodling, some wild holographic decal vinyl, and some experimenting with Lorenz Attractor diagrams (those swirls that show up when you image search Chaos Theory), and the whole project started to take shape.

Doodles, sketches and Google, where the best ideas start
Seagrave hand drawing

Kaos's Canyon Torque AL with the fresh Kaos Theory artwork.


bigquotesThis has been such an epic opportunity to work on a design project with Canyon. I've always loved playing around with my bike designs, kit designs, and merch. So to be able to bring some ideas to the table with Canyon and make a signature design is pretty darn dope. Maybe we can get Kaos Theory available for everyone to ride someday too?Kaos Seagrave


Swingarm design. Could be Kaotic heel rub
Had to include this little logo

Chaos Theory is sometimes referred to as the science of surprises - predicting the behaviour of the “inherently unpredictable”. This fits Kaos's style on a bike pretty well we'd say:

bigquotesWhen i think about Kaos’s riding, when anyone follows Kaos, they never know what he’s gonna do nextDennis Luffman


FMD rules state pink (or purple) has to feature somewhere, even if it's only from certain angles.



Kaos has already been whipping up a storm on this thing in Utah and New Zealand. Get ready for more at Darkfest this week



Video by: Chris Seager, Joe Simkins
Photography by: Dan Griffiths, Sam Dugon
With support from: Canyon

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Kaos should be renamed Seizure, due to the effects which this video is causing.
  • 2 0
 That rear triangle hurts my head. Great vid
  • 1 0
 Kaos for Rampage!
  • 1 1
 so deadly





