Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Kaos Seagrave's Steeze-Packed Power Hour at Revolution Bike Park
May 12, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
2 minutes of full on DH and Freeride shredding from FMD's Kaos Seagrave at Revolution Bikepark in Wales!
—
Canyon
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Kaos Seagrave
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
61962 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
61570 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
54119 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
46997 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
45214 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
42581 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
39958 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
36981 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
mandrmcguire
(1 hours ago)
Steeeeeeezy!
[Reply]
2
0
arsnic360
(37 mins ago)
Backfliping during his Hardline run was fucking epic. Deciding to go huge over a good race result deserves much respect. FREERIDE OR DIE!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008639
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment