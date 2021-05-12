Video: Kaos Seagrave's Steeze-Packed Power Hour at Revolution Bike Park

May 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotes2 minutes of full on DH and Freeride shredding from FMD's Kaos Seagrave at Revolution Bikepark in Wales!Canyon


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kaos Seagrave


2 Comments

  • 6 0
 Steeeeeeezy!
  • 2 0
 Backfliping during his Hardline run was fucking epic. Deciding to go huge over a good race result deserves much respect. FREERIDE OR DIE!

