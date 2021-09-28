TV
Video: Karl Immers Throws Wild BMX Tricks in a Tribute to His Kids
Sep 28, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
To everyone that kept me going. I love you. My friends and family. Is My Reason. Thank you so much to all the people that help film this. A huge shout out to Shawn Howe and Eljay Pena for the advice and knowledge through it.
—
Karl Immers
Videos
Riding Videos
BMX
6
0
harryhood
(1 hours ago)
how do we get that Outside banner removed?
2
0
danielfloyd
(54 mins ago)
Did he really just do a bri flip on bmx??
