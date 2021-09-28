Video: Karl Immers Throws Wild BMX Tricks in a Tribute to His Kids

Sep 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesTo everyone that kept me going. I love you. My friends and family. Is My Reason. Thank you so much to all the people that help film this. A huge shout out to Shawn Howe and Eljay Pena for the advice and knowledge through it.Karl Immers


2 Comments

  • 6 0
 how do we get that Outside banner removed?
  • 2 0
 Did he really just do a bri flip on bmx??

Post a Comment



