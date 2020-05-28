Video: Kate Courtney Discusses her Olympic Dreams Being on Hold

"If you ask me, do I believe I will stand on the Olympic start-line, the answer is without a doubt: Yes."

- Kate Courtney, Scott- SRAM Racing

In spring 2020, as rumors of an eventual postponement of the Olympics to 2021 loomed, athletes were left in limbo. What do you do when your season is put in question and they reschedule the most important goal you have been working towards for more than four years? You go back to work. At least for Kate Courtney of the Scott-SRAM racing team. Her dreams may be on hold, but her determination and dedication to be the best are not.Photography/ Videography: Susie Theis Want to see more from SCOTT SRAM and Kate Courtney? Check out the video series " Rising " with Kate Courtney.