Video: Kate Courtney Discusses her Olympic Dreams Being on Hold

May 28, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

In spring 2020, as rumors of an eventual postponement of the Olympics to 2021 loomed, athletes were left in limbo. What do you do when your season is put in question and they reschedule the most important goal you have been working towards for more than four years? You go back to work. At least for Kate Courtney of the Scott-SRAM racing team. Her dreams may be on hold, but her determination and dedication to be the best are not.









"If you ask me, do I believe I will stand on the Olympic start-line, the answer is without a doubt: Yes."
- Kate Courtney, Scott- SRAM Racing





Photography/ Videography: Susie Theis

Want to see more from SCOTT SRAM and Kate Courtney? Check out the video series "Rising" with Kate Courtney.

8 Comments

  • 9 0
 I appreciate that even at the highest level you still might end up on a stationary next to a washer and dryer with your screen on a cardboard box
  • 6 0
 What a stud.
  • 2 0
 Once again, its reassuring to see that making gold doesn't come from tech, a lab or money. Its hours and hours of beating at your craft, perfecting everything you do and never giving up.
  • 3 0
 She is badass!
  • 2 0
 Interesting. "..will be a better athlete and person...."
  • 1 0
 good news everybody! i just tested poz for covid!
  • 1 0
 Red Bull does give you wings....
  • 1 0
 That was hard to watch.

