Video: Kate Courtney's Fight for the Overall XC World Cup Title

Dec 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThere has never been such a close competition for the UCI XC World Cup title before. All season we saw Kate Courtney go head-to-head with Swiss national champion, Jolanda Neff. Trading rounds and acclimating points for the overall, the final round of the World Cup season came to an intense finale in Snowshoe, USA.

Having lost her UCI World Champion title to Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Monte Sainte earlier in the season, Kate Courtney laid everything on the line to make up the few points that separated her and Neff. Red Bull


