Video: Kate Courtney Navigates the Unknown in 'Rising' Season 2

Apr 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Season 2 of Rising with Kate Courtney kicks off with how the strange year that was 2020 affected the 2019 World Cup overall winner. Read the full story of Episode 1: Blueprint on scott-sports.com.


bigquotesWelcome back to season two of Rising with Kate Courtney. In season one, we followed the highs and lows of Kate's 2019 season. With all eyes on the rising star, Kate overcame the pressure, took home some big wins, and finished the season as the 2019 XCO World Cup Champion. With that, her sights were firmly set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic… that was until the global pandemic hit and the world was forced to stop, evaluate and adapt.

In season two, we follow Kate as she navigates through the unknown, kicks off the World Cup season and looks ahead at the Olympic Games. Follow along as we go behind the race tape and see how Kate is building her blueprint and foundation ahead of this monumental season.Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team


bigquotesIn hindsight, there were just so many decision points in 2020, where things veered off track from what I expected.Kate Courtney


 Good to see Kate Courtney finally getting some exposure.
 Lol, what? She has been getting exposure for at least a couple of years.
 /s
 she has had tons of exposure, shes easily in the top 3 most famous xc women. she also won the world cup overall champ in 2019 and world champ in 2018. she gets plenty of coverage
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie Who? Rider in the vid has got a cool rainbow stripe jersey and a nice looking energy drink themed helmet. Seems athletic, hope they get sponsored.
 @grundletroll: sarcasm
 @twozerosix: I don't assume sarcasm on pinkbike unless someone uses the s/ thing.
