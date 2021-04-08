Video: Kate Courtney Navigates the Unknown in 'Rising' Season 2

Welcome back to season two of Rising with Kate Courtney. In season one, we followed the highs and lows of Kate's 2019 season. With all eyes on the rising star, Kate overcame the pressure, took home some big wins, and finished the season as the 2019 XCO World Cup Champion. With that, her sights were firmly set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic… that was until the global pandemic hit and the world was forced to stop, evaluate and adapt.



In season two, we follow Kate as she navigates through the unknown, kicks off the World Cup season and looks ahead at the Olympic Games. Follow along as we go behind the race tape and see how Kate is building her blueprint and foundation ahead of this monumental season. — Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team