Video: Kate Courtney Shows Off her Training Setup & Local Trails

Mar 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWith a cross-country World Championship and overall World Cup already in the bag, Kate Courtney is on the fast track to becoming one of the sport's greats. Check out where the behind the scenes magic happens in Kate's very own Californian backyard! Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Kate Courtney


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64437 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51744 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50433 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47267 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45927 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40162 views

112 Comments

  • 57 8
 I don't think she's putting that toxic red bull crap in her body.
  • 29 1
 I think some of those Red Bull & Monster cans must have water in them. In motocross, right after the riders get off the track they drink from them, I'm guessing they are faux drinks for presentation, cant believe they'd pound an energy drink as elite level athletes right after a hard effort
  • 32 14
 Is there honestly any research that shows Red Bull is bad for you? I would be interested to see it if there is. I drink a Red Bull or two a week. Usually before heading to snowboard.
  • 11 1
 @HB208: no idea, a big hit of caffeine and sugar might make sense before/during a high output session but can't see the benefit after. I recall reading that the human body synthesises all the taurine it needs, and can't make use of it in dietary form. Unlike cats apparently, which need it in their diet...
  • 14 3
 @HB208: I picked up a free carton / case once and went on to have a Red Bull for breakfast for a full month.
I'm here to tell the story, which should be all you need to know. Just brush your teeth afterward.
  • 15 2
 @sourmix: I usually have the sugar free version. It honestly just seems like caffeine water. I can see why energy drinks in general are bad if you are pounding a full sugar Monster or Red Bull every morning, but the same could probably be said by a sugary latte. People line up for a place called Dutch Bros in the PNW, which is basically a coffee shop that just pumps out super sugary lattes. Sugar free Red Bull is probably better than one of those.

Anyways, most mornings I just pull a shot from my espresso machine and call it good.
  • 24 2
 @mi-bike: Lol, I don't know why I am getting downvoted. It is an honest question. Every source I see when I google "is Red Bull bad for you" is basically clickbait.
  • 6 22
flag RadBartTaylor (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @HB208: do an experiment, drink 10 a day and we'll check back in 20 yrs....
  • 8 9
 @HB208: and does it give you wings.
I think there's a crazy good marketing behind it and the placebo effect is tremendous.
then on the healthy side i don't know if i'd like to know/see how this magic potion is made!
Enjoy snowboarding with redbull in your veins, maybe it's still better than a vaccine, hahaha
  • 10 1
 @RadBartTaylor: There is so much shit out there that will be bad for you in excess. Drink 10 cups of coffee a day with a pack of sugar in each and you will have issues. I am not asking about drinking them in excess. I am asking if one or two a week has any negative health consequences.
  • 4 0
 @audric: Yeah, I don't think there is much of a benefit over just a cup of coffee. However, it is easy to grab when I am picking up food before heading up to the mountain.
  • 7 3
 @RadBartTaylor: The ones the MX racers drink on the podium say in small letters 'promo' and they are just water.
  • 7 3
 @HB208: Well there's 37g of sugar in a normal one which is a ton and not good for you. I don't know about all the other chemicals in there
  • 20 17
 @Mattcon20: 37g is not a ton
  • 8 1
 @RadBartTaylor: They do have water. A cousin of mine was the doctor for a Red Bull sponsored touring car team, he forbade the entire team from ever touching the stuff. All the cans that Red Bull sent for them to be seen drinking were filled with water.
  • 5 1
 @HB208: Dutch Bros basically prints money. Have you ever been past and NOT seen a five car line? It’s as popular as In N Out.
  • 6 4
 @gafoto: There is a stand near me where cars literally line up in the street... which is very annoying, illegal, and unsafe. I don't think there coffee is all that great. The Americano isn't bad if it is your only option, but there are much better coffee shops out there. They basically have a cult following though.
  • 1 1
 @mnorris122: Yeah - figured as much....
  • 2 0
 It messes with my sleep really bad. I drink like a pot of coffee every day and sleep like a rock. If I have a small energy drink I'll be wide awake in my bed until 2am tossing and turning.
  • 20 2
 Everyone's a nutritionist here on Pinkbike
  • 10 0
 @chriskneeland: Yeah, but my cousin's friend was told by a doctor that you should do XYZ.
  • 4 1
 i used to do sound on Warped Tour, and all those monster energy cans are just filled with water for the appearance.
  • 2 3
 The can never touched her lips. Sh'e no dummy, she's a Stanford Grad.
  • 19 12
 @Eric27: Lol, her parents are uber wealthy lawyers from the Bay Area. I'm sure that has nothing to do with her getting into Stanford... I am not saying that she isn't smart, but most of the elite colleges in the US are thinly vailed ways to keep power in the hands of the powerful's kids.
  • 16 2
 @HB208: Not sure why you are getting downvoted, but ivy leagues (and other prestigious schools) have "legacy" admission processes which greatly increases your chances of getting in based on having a family member who attended. This is a tangible example of exactly what you are talking about.
  • 21 7
 @topherdagopher: I am having a hard time figuring out if either of her parents went to Stanford. However, I was able to find the Zillow listing for their house and it is valued at $7M (which seems fair given this Red Bull video where they shoot at her parents house: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlxXvT1sJ3I&ab_channel=RedBullBike). Shit, I mean, their property taxes are $68k a year...

Look, obviously not every kid of a rich person goes to Stanford or an elite school, but people are fooling themselves if they don't think that immense wealth helps significantly. From tutoring to top private k-12 education to SAT/ACT prep, people who come from this amount of wealth are miles ahead of genius, but poor kids. I mean, it is easier for an average level intellect kid from a legacy admissions family to get into an elite school than a genius kid that grows up in a lower middle class or poor household (I would even say middle class household).

The same goes to athletics at some level. She was given all of the bikes and coaching support that she needed from an early age.

Now, that is not to say that she isn't a brilliant and gifted athlete. Only to say that it is deceiving yourself if you think that huge amounts of wealth don't make pursuing your dreams easier. I mean, most people don't have a plan B if their dreams don't pan out. Someone who is from a rich family can easily go to graduate school on their parent's dime if their business or athletic career doesn't work out as planned.

I mean, Jared Kushner had terrible test scores but his parents essentially bought his way into Harvard and then NYU Law. Not saying Kate had this happen, only that wealth can and does play a direct impart on getting into top colleges.
  • 3 6
 @topherdagopher: For obvious reasons I am not going to link their address. I was able to find it via Google searches and public records.
  • 4 2
 @HB208 I believe the healthy amount of caffeine is 4-6mg per kg of mass. So for average Joe it is 400mg.
One small Red bull is 90mg(330ml). One Monster (500ml) is 120-180mg of caffeine. Standard coffee got 70-100mg I believe. So 4.5 cans of Red Bull are still healthy. Of course this is just numbers. The more "toxic" for your body is amount of sugar in these so better to choose "no sugar" energy drinks. If your diet is on point throwing some unhealthy things dont gonna kill you. Air polution cant be more fatal. I recommend typing PubMed in google and look for caffeine, energic drinks, diet research there. Becareful with conclusions, sometimes studies can be misunderstand.
  • 2 1
 @HB208: It's probably pretty much fine. Mostly sugar and water. I've been around elite athletes most of my adult life, and while some of them are extremely particular, most will drink sugary drinks for what they're good for: a hit of low-glycemic carbs around a workout. Teams in the Tour de France will routinely polish off little cans of coke during or right after a stage.
  • 4 1
 @HB208: You're not wrong! If you think this is bad, look up some F1 drivers.

Probably also helps that she grew up in an area with trail access and a high school mountain bike league.
  • 3 3
 @nattyd: Lol, you're right. At least her parents didn't literally buy a team so their son could be a driver. Although, the best drivers seem to come up through the ranks, or at least relatively come up through the ranks since almost all F1 drivers come from wealthy families.
  • 3 1
 @nattyd: I wouldn't put Tour de France riders in the 'healthy' category....they do what they do for performance and nothing more. They are thin and fit but that certainly doesn't mean they are not doing damage. I don't think a bit of sugar here or there hurts, at all, but living off coke and gu-gels while training and doing long rides certainly qualifies, in my book, as unhealthy but absolutely required given the energy expenditure.
  • 1 5
flag rjrx (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Try cooking some eggs with red bull...wait for 3 to 4 min and they turn into stretchy silly putty, it's futtin ridiculous.
  • 3 1
 @rjrx: Cook your eggs with corn starch. Thickening your food means nothing.
  • 2 1
 @RadBartTaylor: Pretty interesting study on the topic. A lot of confounding variables, but TdF riders do way better than the population at large:

www.researchgate.net/publication/51170518_Increased_Average_Longevity_among_the_Tour_de_France_Cyclists
  • 7 1
 @rjrx: Have you also tried cooking eggs in coca-cola? Maple syrup? Orange juice? I'm not sure how this is informative.
  • 3 2
 @HB208: I've long joked that F1 drivers are probably the worst group of personalities on the planet, because it requires you to grow up with parents who are both extremely rich and extremely permissive. No wonder so many of them throw a fit every other race.
  • 2 3
 @nattyd: just another way of telling you that it's toxic shit...
  • 1 5
flag rjrx (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @HB208: read between the lines, saying it's toxic...is that normal that it turns eggs into to silly putty, hell no it's not.
  • 6 1
 @rjrx: Dude, the consistency something turns your eggs when you cook with it is not an indication of its toxicity.
  • 1 5
flag rjrx (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @HB208: go ahead and do the experiment, see for yourself know it all
  • 5 1
 @HB208: I don't think delving that far into their private lives is necessary at all. I was with you until that. My point was just that kids who are rich or connected, generally have an easier time getting into good colleges. I don't know if her parents went to Stanford, nor do I care, it was just an example of how things work for connected people.
  • 1 0
 @nattyd: Fascinating article - thanks for sharing. I'd wager the group being studied who raced from 1930 to 1964 probably ate reasonably healthy food, were not eating the artificial stuff and likely didn't push themselves as hard as the guys today do.....not to mention the drugs, but good data point nonetheless.

I know for me personally, a big racing year, with hard training, lots of sugar during races, back to back hard rides I don't feel good and feel like I am doing more damage than good....but maybe I just need to chill.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: There are lots of other problems with that study too, for example:

Tour de France riders are outlier physical specimen in the first place, so it's not clear that riding the Tour is "healthy", so much as "not deadly" to the point that it overwhelms those other factors.

TdF riders probably skew much wealthier than the populations as a whole of those countries, and that means they're more likely to have access to good food, healthcare, housing, social help.

As far as drugs, they ain't new! I believe Eddy Merckx was caught three times for doping. The drugs were just different and much less effective: amphetamines, cocaine, etc. See also: Tom Simpson, who has the best dying words ever: "put me back on my bike"

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Simpson
  • 1 2
 @nattyd: great points. I had some of the same thoughts but didn't wanna jump in with "but but but", all these studies have exceptions and nuances.

I read the 'Blue Zone' book which talked about healthiest / longest living societies, pretty much all of them were very active, but nothing extreme....primarily things like tending livestock, walking a lot and general mobility stuff in daily lives. Many drank (not in excess), ate desert (not in excess) ate carbs, gluten, were not vegan, etc. etc. I think introducing artificial exercise is awesome as long as it doesn't require abnormal food to get there, MTB with the buds for 5 hours at Z2 with a beer after is doing you nothing but favors.

Marco Pantani - I'd put him right up there with Tom....
  • 5 2
 @HB208: creep
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Pantani had cocaine AND blood doping. Not recommended.
  • 1 3
 @HB208: 7 million for a house like that near Mt Tam actually seems low to me. It’s insane what properties go for in the right areas of Marin County (or all over the Bay Area where 1 million gets you a fixer upper starter home)
  • 1 0
 @Kevindhansen: Lot of places in the Bay, $1m wouldn't even get you a tiny dusty lot with no house on it.
  • 1 1
 @HB208: I'm sure they value their privacy and don't want a bunch of random strangers stalking. Wink I don't want my information broadcast to a ton of random strangers.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I found a french studie that said:

- avoid to drink energy drink with alcool and before sport
- moderate you consumption of cafein
- being vigilant with child, teenager and pregnant woman

so I think its not so safe for our bodies...
  • 21 2
 Love dogs, and love the IDEA of trail dogs, but in my experience, for every well-trained, safe trail dog, I encounter 2-3 that run all over the trail in the way of other riders and sometimes chase cyclists while the owner looks on helplessly. It's one of those "this is why we can't have nice things" situations.
  • 10 2
 I'm most impressed that she can ride while her dog is leashed. Both of my dogs would pull me off my bike so fast.
  • 6 1
 I'm surprised she doesn't give her dog to her boyfriend so he can get a bit of a assist trying to keep up with her...
  • 3 1
 Yup I'd make it 10' before hitting the deck with my dog lol. But then again it's possible Kate's got a just *smidge* more core strength than I do.
  • 3 1
 @trillot: I think Will is no slouch on the bike either.
  • 10 2
 Says Marin County, but that ride looks a lot like Windy Hill on the peninsula.
  • 2 0
 You'd be correct. I've seen her riding out on Skyline a few times. I think because #marketing. Marin county sounds a lot better than Portola Valley.
  • 1 0
 @Kyleponga: I'd like to think it was a mistake, since there has been a lot of stuff about her being from Marin in the past. Marin ain't even close. We're a bridge and two counties away.
  • 1 0
 SF Bay Area doesn't have the best vibe toward mtb-ers, but there is a heck of a lot better trails that what they showed. Some hidden gems, but just have to know where to go.
  • 8 1
 Yeti cooler ice bath. Genius!
  • 2 1
 It's perfect if your 2 fee... never mind
  • 1 1
 www.xptlife.com/home-ice-bath-setup-with-chuck-glynn

Probably a lot cheaper than a yeti cooler and it's always ready to go.
  • 3 1
 @Mattcon20: I think I’d electrocute myself the first time I used it
  • 5 1
 The look on her fiancé’s face: “I am about to get worked again.” Looks like a great life, good partner, good dog, nice place to live, and doing what you love. I am a bit jealous.
  • 3 1
 I've got my Vizsla trained as a great and safe off leash trail dog. It's a process involving lots of recall & heel training on leash, beginning with safe places, but as a back up in the beginning (for their safety) you also have to have a shock collar as their instinct to sprint after prey is very strong and could get them ran over. It would be cruel to use a shock collar if they didn't fully understand and know what heel & recalls are beforehand.

However my girl is a bit of a runt for a Vizsla and she really can't do a full big boy at speed ride as she just gets exhausted. I purposely swing by the Austin Green Belt and get her cooled off in the water a couple of times per ride.

Getting my dog trained to trail ride has been great in so many ways:1) she is a lot more free to explore and get real exercise than she ever was on a leash, 2) my 8 year old daughter is much more interested in mountain bike rides when the dog is with us.
  • 5 0
 This is good advice. Honestly, if the trails around me weren't crowded, I'd probably be more inclined to take my dog off leash on some rides (after proper training). However, they are in fact getting very crowded and I do not want my dog to get hit (for its own safety and a rider's safety).
  • 10 5
 I wanna be a trail dog in my next life
  • 16 7
 I wanna be a trail in my next life, ridden every day.
  • 4 1
 Jesus Christ these videos really highlight what an inert slug I am. Maybe if I just install a squatrack next to a Red Bull fridge...
  • 3 0
 Love the saguaro's at 2:52. I guess I shouldn't be surprised Marin has turned into a desert since we moved away 13 years ago.
  • 2 0
 HAHA This is a little south. You've never been to the San Mateo Desert?
  • 2 0
 I'd love to see more of her local trails rather than some of the very random things she's showing that isn't her backyard, otherwise cool.
  • 48 2
 It’s because all the local trails are all illegal in Marin!
  • 10 0
 @rednova: good on her for not blowing up the spot
  • 10 2
 @rednova: It's not Marin, it's mid peninsula. But all those trails are illegal too
  • 4 0
 @rednova: oh that makes sense, I thought, what RedBull rider doesn't show their riding?
  • 6 1
 Looks like she moved out of the parent's house in Marin. Those are Mid-Pen fire roads and probably near her new hood
  • 3 2
 @phalley: Lots of illegal trails, but lots of legal ones too. Seems like most of those shots are from Windy Hill, maybe some from Russian Ridge - legal and very nice. Plus, Skeggs is like 15 minutes away and amazing.
  • 4 1
 @suspended-flesh: 99% sure most of those shots are from Windy Hill. I rode there yesterday. I see them up there once in awhile.
  • 2 4
 @nattyd: Yep. All the "California Sucks" people like to say "Every Trail Is Illegal!!!" to justify wherever they may be, but as we know, that's not true.
  • 3 2
 @suspended-flesh: Bay is pretty amazing for MTB. Within an hour from my house we have Skeggs, Russian Ridge, Demo, Santa Teresa, Waterdog, and UCSC. A little father and you have Henry Coe, Marin, Ft. Ord. Pretty hard to beat for a major urban area.

I'm moving to LA next year, and the riding is the hardest thing to leave, by far.
  • 2 1
 @nattyd: I've heard there are good trails around LA as well. Just much drier and dustier than the NoCal trails.
  • 1 1
 @HB208: Send me some recs!
  • 2 0
 @nattyd: Tons of Youtube videos. I live in Boise so I can't give you specific names, hence the "I've heard" part Smile

To be fair, the videos I have seen remind me a lot of Boise's trails. Super dusty, fast, nothing overly technical about the trails but the speed you can go can make them scary.
  • 3 1
 I usually spot her riding her mtb down a paved road sadly. as referenced most everything illegal and apparently she doesn't make enough to pay the tickets.
  • 4 0
 @Jsmoke: You act like we don't have Skeggs, Demo, RR, Waterdog, and Santa Teresa right here. She posts stuff from Skeggs all the time.
  • 3 0
 @nattyd: Your riding is more scenic, and you have better weather and better dirt, but I think you'll find LA riding to be pretty damn good, too.
  • 1 0
 @scvkurt03: Glad to hear it. Where's the best place to live for MTB?
  • 2 0
 @nattyd: Not to mention the spots you didn't mention, which are the ones I ride. Not Illegal, per se, just not a dirt sidewalk for bike families.
  • 1 0
 @nattyd: Just was down in LA to see my mom and rode Brown Mountain/El Prieto. While I like the landscape better in Norcal, the trails were great and the people were super nice.
  • 1 1
 Hahahaha I hate those saunas,I sold and build a few one´s. It is supposed to have something covering the wood when it is outdoors. It looks cool but it is not very user friendly.
  • 4 2
 Production value differences between this and Rob's video...lol

We still love you bro.
  • 5 1
 The full power of Kate Courtney and the Red Bull editing team... Vs Rob in a shed eating a chip sandwich unsuccessfully trying to crush an egg.
  • 3 1
 I confirm, having a TTD of less than five minutes by bike makes my life bearable. Smart lady
  • 4 1
 I see her all the time on her road bike, you'd think she was a pro roadie.
  • 4 1
 Dog Taco @ 1:03
  • 3 0
 More like a hot dog tbh.
  • 3 2
 Instant Time to Dirt (TTD) is a big draw if you can get it. Extremely difficult in SF Bay Area.
  • 5 1
 Best decision I ever made. The trails I live near aren’t even that great but it makes a huge difference in how much you can get out, especially having a kid and non-flexible work schedule.
  • 4 4
 Vizslas are the perfect dog. That's the post, nothing else.
  • 1 0
 Agreed!!!! The video should be about the dog...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013828
Mobile Version of Website