Video: Kate Courtney's High-Performance Home Gym in Episode 2 of 'Rising'

May 5, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesLearn how Kate Courtney turned her backyard and garage into a high-performance gym, building a strong foundation towards the new 2021 season.

Read more about Kate Courtney's backyard and training [L=https://bit.ly/2RiI0W7​]here[/L].

It's not all mountain biking in Kate's training schedule. In the gym, Kate's coach Matt ensures her program develops several key skills that translate onto the bike. From drills challenging balance on the indo board and swiss ball, to proprioception and strength-focused training all are done to prepare Kate to handle whatever is thrown at her on track.Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team


