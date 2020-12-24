Video: Kathi Kuypers Delivers Christmas Treats on her eMTB

Dec 24, 2020
by Kathi Kuypers  


Christmas greetings

Christmas in 2020

The Covid Christmas Bakery

The Covid christmas cookies


Merry Christmas

gifts for all my friends

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas


Special thanks to Dave and Norman from Desire Lines, Stefanie from Bosch ebike Systems, Luis and Marius.

@kathikuypers

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 ???????? Merry Christmas to my lovely MTB community ????
  • 1 0
 Dir a, Kathi! Bleib´ma olle g´sund und lustig, dann kriagt uns koana unter!
(Sorry, no translation available... :-) )
  • 1 0
 Okay.
  • 1 0
 Merry Chrimbo.

