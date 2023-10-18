Video: Katy Winton & Joe Nation Take on the Highland Trail 550

Oct 18, 2023
by Katy Winton  
photo
After a morning battling the elements the clouds lifted to reveal this rugged landscape. Photo by Joe Nation

Words: Katy Winton

This adventure changed bikes forever for me. The Highland Trail 550 - a 550mile off road route around my home country, Scotland - is a beautiful yet brutal tour of this weather bipolar country that took us into some of the most stunningly wild and remote locations.



Bog bashing, river crossings, hike-a-bikes, technical trails and dreamy grav this route has it all and more. For my first bike packing mission it showed me a whole other side to bikes I didn’t know I needed. Join us in this two part series as we take on 550 miles of discovering the most incredible Scottish gold.
Disclaimer - this is our experience as two World level athletes, this route is not for the faint hearted. Always do your research and work within your capabilities, Scotland takes no prisoners.


Photo by Joe Nation
Photo by Joe Nation
The descent into Fisherfield was a real highlight of the trip, the sun even came out so we could see it in full glory!.

Photo by Joe Nation
There was no shortage of river crossings, this one was quite spectacular! Photo by Joe Nation

photo
photo
Use what you've got! My Enduro race bike, the GT Sensor turned into a bike packing weapon: just add some borrowed bags, some light weight Continental Cross King XC Tyres and Stans Arch Carbon wheels and away we went! Photos by Joe Nation

photo

photo
photo
I saw so much of Scotland I'd never seen before, doing so by bike we could cover so much diverse landscape in a short amount of time. It truly set alight my fire for adventure!

If you'd like to keep up with us on social media check out instagram:
@ misswinton
@ Joe Nation

 景色是真的不错！
 骑自行车旅行是游览祖国的好方法
 Awesome trip Katy! Hope the best for you in 2024
 苏格兰的草很绿





