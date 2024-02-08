Video: Katy Winton Reveals 2024 Plans in 'Keeping Up With Katy'

Feb 8, 2024
by Katy Winton  


bigquotesAfter a year hiatus while I recovered from burnout, my Keeping Up With Katy video series is back with 4 episodes covering the 2023 race season! Covering: pre-season training; the return to World Cup Enduro racing; including some enduro racing tips; followed by how I successfully managed a head hit with the help of GT Continental Factory Racing and Chad Woods; finishing with the surreal end to the 2023 race season and revealing my plans for 2024.Katy Winton


Thumbnail photos: Jemma Wells & Sven Martin


Episode 3


Episode 2


Episode 1


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours Katy Winton PBWMN


Author Info:
KatyWinton avatar

Member since Jan 6, 2013
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205844 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
59098 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
56752 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40540 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
39330 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
37989 views
Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List
33278 views
9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
32877 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Okay really no spoilers - well I’ll watch the full video after work then - but only because it’s you and you’re really inspiring and motivating with your journey Smile Keep if you Smile )))







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031832
Mobile Version of Website