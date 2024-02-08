Video: Katy Winton Reveals 2024 Plans in 'Keeping Up With Katy'

After a year hiatus while I recovered from burnout, my Keeping Up With Katy video series is back with 4 episodes covering the 2023 race season! Covering: pre-season training; the return to World Cup Enduro racing; including some enduro racing tips; followed by how I successfully managed a head hit with the help of GT Continental Factory Racing and Chad Woods; finishing with the surreal end to the 2023 race season and revealing my plans for 2024. — Katy Winton