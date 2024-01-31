Video: Katy Winton Shares Her Dyslexia Journey

Words

In Episode 3 of Evolution Stories, Andy meets Katy Winton. Katy's been a presence within the topflight of enduro racing for a decade – but in this film, it's not her awesome bike riding skills that are explored. Katy has dyslexia; her brain is wired 'differently.' Watch to find out what dyslexia means to her.Mountain biking connects people. It brings us closer to places, experiences, feelings and emotions that count. Hitting the trails with friends and hearing their outlooks helps rider Andy McKenna put the uncertainties of multiple sclerosis into perspective and provides him with new tools to take on his incurable challenge.Being dyslexic isn't always straightforward. Katy's trademark candor and openness about the ups and downs of her racing career are as remarkable as her abilities to process the testing tracks of the Enduro World Series. She's a capable athlete and a great communicator so it can be difficult at times for the world to 'see' her unique challenges. Hidden behind her infectious optimism and drive, Katy's only now becoming more comfortable in her dyslexic skin.Despite moments of despair and isolation growing up, Katy's not alone: 10-15% of the U.K. population have brains that think in ways that are different from the majority. How each individual with dyslexia sees and interacts with the world is as unique as a fingerprint, and in this emotional rollercoaster story Katy reflects on her realities growing up as a dyslexic person and the way it has influenced her approach to life.Andy and Katy take a moment to reflect not just on Katy's personal dyslexia journey but on the pervasive societal norms that can lead to a crisis of identity. In the past, dyslexic thinkers have been judged more on what they couldn't do, rather than what they could. Thankfully, the world is evolving, and hopefully, Katy's dyslexia story can play a small part in that evolution, too.