Video: Katy Winton Shares the Difficulty of Finding Sponsors for 2021 in 'Keeping up with Katy'

The first episode in the Keeping up with Katy Series starts after 5 successful years racing for one of the biggest bike brands in the world and ending the 2020 race season without a contract. Not having scouted out other potential team options and with the limited time budget window closing in I had landed myself in a difficult situation searching for opportunities. With top 5 results, many podium places and 2 years ranked 3rd in the world, you’d think it would be ‘easy’ to find another team...



This is my story, my experience, of the situation however, this is a similar reality for so many athletes/freelance workers and anyone self-employed dealing with the ebb and flow of work.



Thanks for your interest, support and I hope you enjoy this and join me on this journey! For more check out:

Instagram: @misswinton



Thanks to Matthew DeLorme and Duncan Philpott for the wonderful pictures.

Check them out in instagram:

@mdelormephoto

@duncanphilpott — Katy Winton