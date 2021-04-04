Video: Katy Winton Shares the Difficulty of Finding Sponsors for 2021 in 'Keeping up with Katy'

Apr 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe first episode in the Keeping up with Katy Series starts after 5 successful years racing for one of the biggest bike brands in the world and ending the 2020 race season without a contract. Not having scouted out other potential team options and with the limited time budget window closing in I had landed myself in a difficult situation searching for opportunities. With top 5 results, many podium places and 2 years ranked 3rd in the world, you’d think it would be ‘easy’ to find another team...

This is my story, my experience, of the situation however, this is a similar reality for so many athletes/freelance workers and anyone self-employed dealing with the ebb and flow of work.

Thanks for your interest, support and I hope you enjoy this and join me on this journey! For more check out:
Instagram: @misswinton

Thanks to Matthew DeLorme and Duncan Philpott for the wonderful pictures.
Check them out in instagram:
@mdelormephoto
@duncanphilpott Katy Winton


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Hoping she finds something and doesn't become another casualty of the "what have you done lately?" industry.
  • 1 0
 Keep pushing Katy! Your to talented to be left behind! We are all behind you!!

