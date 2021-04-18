Video: Katy Winton to Ride on Nukeproof Bikes in 2021

Apr 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  


Words: Nukeproof

After setting the Team rumour mill alight over the past few months and toying with the question “what’s Katy doing?” It’s time to break cover. She lit the internet up with her latest edit on her YouTube Channel with a refreshingly honest talk on the search for the perfect ride. You can watch the latest episode of Katy’s new series “Keeping up With Katy” above.


Katy has set up her new team; Moxie XI and Nukeproof are super proud to be part of her new adventure. She will be racing her new Nukeproof Giga 297 (Size Small) at all the Enduro World Series rounds as well as some select other races. Her Giga is going to be one of the trickiest out there with fellow sponsors; SRAM, Rockshox, Zipp & Crankbrothers with Troy Lee Designs supplying protection and apparel. Huge thanks to her family too.


Full bike checks, ride edits and more news to drop soon.

21 Comments

  • 11 0
 Props to these sponsors for stepping up!
  • 5 0
 Congratulations Katy, I'm sure you'll do well on Nukeproof. They seem to look after their riders and you also get to ride with Sam Hill too
  • 5 1
 She did it all for the Nukee
  • 1 0
 I love a good nu metal reference! Haha
  • 1 0
 If I could choose any sponsor it would be Nukeproof. I would also like Corona, Aberlour, Adidas, Land Rover, British Airways and the Hawaiian Tourism Bureau. I know I'm being picky. Just Nukeproof would do.
  • 3 0
 Can you ever feel the heart and soul she is putting into the sport - #Imafan.
  • 4 0
 Gratz ! Well deserved
  • 1 0
 Glad to see a Nukeproof Sponsorship!! I used to have the Nukeproof Scout 27.5 Hardtail bike. Pretty nice brand.It will be dope riding with Sam Hill
  • 1 0
 Not sure she will ride with Sam Hill because he's in Chain Reaction Cycles team.
  • 2 0
 This season I will be riding on Lapierre. Just like last season. Probably next season too.
  • 1 0
 Excellent. Well done, much deserved! Nukeproof, SRAM and TLD is a fantastic selection. Well done to everyone. Lovely grandparents too.
  • 1 0
 What a relief !! Congratulations Katy . This is going to be great.!!!! And thank you for shedding light on the process and struggles pro riders go through.
  • 3 0
 Nice one!
  • 1 0
 I think riding Nukeproof is more special than riding Trek even if she gets paid less now
  • 1 0
 Finally, Nukeproof has a decent enduro racer. But seriously, congrats to Katy.
  • 1 0
 YES ! Thank you Nukeproof , you guys won't regret it
  • 1 0
 Glad to see the squeaky wheel still gets the grease.
  • 1 0
 fun times ahead with a quality team....
  • 1 0
 Best brand out there
  • 1 0
 Excellent news.
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof Giga.... 297?

