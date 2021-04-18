Video: Katy Winton to Ride on Nukeproof Bikes in 2021

Words: Nukeproof
After setting the Team rumour mill alight over the past few months and toying with the question “what’s Katy doing?” It’s time to break cover. She lit the internet up with her latest edit on her YouTube Channel with a refreshingly honest talk on the search for the perfect ride
. You can watch the latest episode of Katy’s new series “Keeping up With Katy” above.
Katy has set up her new team; Moxie XI and Nukeproof are super proud to be part of her new adventure. She will be racing her new Nukeproof Giga 297 (Size Small) at all the Enduro World Series rounds as well as some select other races. Her Giga is going to be one of the trickiest out there with fellow sponsors; SRAM, Rockshox, Zipp & Crankbrothers with Troy Lee Designs supplying protection and apparel. Huge thanks to her family too.
Full bike checks, ride edits and more news to drop soon.
