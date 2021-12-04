Video: Katy Winton's POV from the Wet & Wild Queenstown DH

Dec 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMuddy! Wild run, two feet off a lot but staying on in mud races is the key! Amazing crowds and awesome vibe! Big congrats to my fellow Scot Louise Ferguson on the win! And thanks Crankworx for an awesome race. Katy Winton


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Katy Winton


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 So smooth!! Looked horrendous, kudos for staying on.
  • 1 0
 Savage, I also laughed about the Giga being a trail bike.

