TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Katy Winton's POV from the Wet & Wild Queenstown DH
Dec 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Muddy! Wild run, two feet off a lot but staying on in mud races is the key! Amazing crowds and awesome vibe! Big congrats to my fellow Scot Louise Ferguson on the win! And thanks Crankworx for an awesome race.
—
Katy Winton
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Katy Winton
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
76305 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
67822 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
57161 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
49401 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
43069 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
42936 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
39812 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
38116 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
yonibois
(36 mins ago)
So smooth!! Looked horrendous, kudos for staying on.
[Reply]
1
0
tonit91
(21 mins ago)
Savage, I also laughed about the Giga being a trail bike.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008280
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment