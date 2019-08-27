Video: KC Deane Explores Undiscovered California Trails

KC Deane’s new movie “Golden State Journey” celebrates California’s hidden MTB gems.

That means Deane is familiar with loading his gear and heading to far-flung locations to shoot epic content. And we kinda expect that; we want to see new lines, new backdrops, that we’ve never seen, to get us stoked to ride and maybe take off on our own adventure.

I’ve learned you don’t need to go that far to go to an incredible place. I wanted to find crazy locations—but in our own backyard. — KC

If you pick up any of the big bike mags (heck, any general outdoor or skiing magazines), you’ll have seen KC Deane’s work. Abstract dude, doing big moves across an epic backdrop. He’s that guy. He’s not a household name, but he does some of the biggest moves, well enough to merit covers of the mags we see on shelves. With his competition days behind him (he rode Redbull Rampage in 2014), he’s now the face of campaigns for brands and magazines around the world.But as Deane’s new movie Golden State Journey calls out, you can get that stoke without ever leaving your own home state. The trick? You have to go find it.“I’ve done so many big international trips, I’ve learned you don’t need to go that far to go to an incredible place. I wanted to find crazy locations—but in our own backyard,” the California resident said. “I mean, do I need to go on an adventure?”So KC challenged himself to find epic—at arm’s length. He loaded his Canyon Spectral onto his car and aimed to experience California by mountain bike, in the most unconventional—and unexpected—locales. The result of that search is Golden State Journey, an exploration of amazing experiences that exist off the well-worn paths.“The idea behind this movie came from spending more and more time here in California and realizing how incredible the riding is,” Deane says. “There’s the Sierra Mountains, the Great Basin, sand dunes, and they’re all so close to each other.”California may be his calling, but he recognizes that with a little effort, the trail right out your door just might blow your mind—wherever you are.“There’s so many people that leave the state or country, that are always looking “outside,” but this spawned the idea of making people think about what’s in their own backyard,” Deane says. “Whether it’s California or South Dakota or New York or Ohio, people ought to be saying ‘what else is there to see… have I seen everything?’ You can find the beauty wherever you live.”Produced/Filmed: Greg JacobsRider/Director: KC Deane