Video: KC Deane Mines For Hidden Gems in Fairbanks, Alaska

Few places in the world have perfect flow — KC Deane

The trails of Fairbanks, Alaska, have that unique, effortlessly fun feeling — KC Deane

Traveling at higher speeds offers the ability to connect bigger, incredible features — KC Deane

I really like the feel of a 29-inch trail bike. With 2.6”-wide tires, it’s like a miniature monster truck — KC Deane

Mountain biking has its meccas—explored territories like Moab, Utah, and Sedona, Arizona. But venture out of the contiguous United States—beyond Whistler, British Columbia—and you’ll find the last frontier: Alaska.Using the Canyon Neuron trail bike as the vehicle for discovery, join professional athlete/explorer KC Deane as he seeks hidden terrain in Fairbanks, Alaska.A dual-sport athlete, Deane has traveled the planet in search of pristine terrain to ski and mountain bike—from China, Switzerland, Iceland, Canada, Europe and Japan. “Few places in the world have perfect flow,” says American KC Deane, “The trails of Fairbanks, Alaska, have that unique, effortlessly fun feeling.”The Ester Dome trail network in America’s 49th state offer some of the best, lightly-trafficked, unfettered terrain within the North American continent. “It’s perfect singletrack,” says Deane. “The type of trails that are fun and fast for beginners—but traveling at higher speeds offers the ability to connect bigger, incredible features, like scrub bumps and doubles, even 30-foot gaps that most riders might not see along the way.”With a quiver of equipment to choose from, Deane—a 2014 Red Bull Rampage contestant and big mountain skier—chose to take the 130mm-travel Canyon Neuron on this adventure. “You need a bike that’s light, fast and snappy to get around well on this terrain—something that rolls really well, and has good suspension. I really like the feel of a 29-inch trail bike. With 2.6”-wide tires, it’s like a miniature monster truck. I could really throw the bike around and have fun.”