Video: KC Deane Mines For Hidden Gems in Fairbanks, Alaska

Jan 28, 2020
by Canyon  

Mountain biking has its meccas—explored territories like Moab, Utah, and Sedona, Arizona. But venture out of the contiguous United States—beyond Whistler, British Columbia—and you’ll find the last frontier: Alaska.

bigquotesFew places in the world have perfect flowKC Deane

KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.

Using the Canyon Neuron trail bike as the vehicle for discovery, join professional athlete/explorer KC Deane as he seeks hidden terrain in Fairbanks, Alaska.

KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.

bigquotesThe trails of Fairbanks, Alaska, have that unique, effortlessly fun feelingKC Deane

A dual-sport athlete, Deane has traveled the planet in search of pristine terrain to ski and mountain bike—from China, Switzerland, Iceland, Canada, Europe and Japan. “Few places in the world have perfect flow,” says American KC Deane, “The trails of Fairbanks, Alaska, have that unique, effortlessly fun feeling.”

KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.
KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.

bigquotesTraveling at higher speeds offers the ability to connect bigger, incredible featuresKC Deane

The Ester Dome trail network in America’s 49th state offer some of the best, lightly-trafficked, unfettered terrain within the North American continent. “It’s perfect singletrack,” says Deane. “The type of trails that are fun and fast for beginners—but traveling at higher speeds offers the ability to connect bigger, incredible features, like scrub bumps and doubles, even 30-foot gaps that most riders might not see along the way.”

KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.

Fairbanks Alaska.


bigquotesI really like the feel of a 29-inch trail bike. With 2.6”-wide tires, it’s like a miniature monster truckKC Deane

With a quiver of equipment to choose from, Deane—a 2014 Red Bull Rampage contestant and big mountain skier—chose to take the 130mm-travel Canyon Neuron on this adventure. “You need a bike that’s light, fast and snappy to get around well on this terrain—something that rolls really well, and has good suspension. I really like the feel of a 29-inch trail bike. With 2.6”-wide tires, it’s like a miniature monster truck. I could really throw the bike around and have fun.”

KC Deane and the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.








Rider: KC Deane
@kcdeane
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs.



KC's Setup
• Frame: Canyon Neuron, size M
• Tires: 29 x 2.6"
• Bars: 810mm
• Dropper post: 150mm (stock)



KC Deane rides the 2020 Canyon Neuron CF 8.0 in Fairbanks Alaska.


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 The Ester Dome trails rock. Actually all the trails in Fairbanks rock. There's some real out there riding in the Alpine too if you're into that Type 2 Fun.
  • 1 0
 Kc you look better when smiling!!! hahah
  • 1 0
 I was hoping to see some of the jump line on Birch Hill.
  • 1 0
 This bike deserves better geo...
  • 1 0
 That made me Queef guys. Stellar.

