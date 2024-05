Tobin Ortenblad and Keegen Swenson are two of our three htSQD riders (Alexis Skarda being the third). And while Keegan’s one of the most powerful long-distance riders in the world in his own right, racing is a team sport… and in team sports, relationships – nay, friendships – are paramount.Hear the stories, as told by Keegan and Tobin, about racing strategies, competition, psychological warfare, laughter, and camaraderie.Take a look at Tobin & Keegan’s team, htSQD Get the full story here