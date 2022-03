It's Keegan Swenson’s first time at the 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo and his first time racing solo for 24 hours. But that doesn't stop him from attempting the course record on the 16 mile (25.75 km) course with 755 feet (230m) of climbing. The record that was set by Taylor Lideen in 2018 and matched by Josh Tostado in 2020 was 20 laps and so Swenson would be aiming for 21 laps, no less than 336 miles (540 km) with 15,855 feet (4,832 m) of climbing.