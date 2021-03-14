Video: Keegan Swenson Tries to Take Back his FKT on the 100 Mile White Rim Trail

Mar 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe White Rim Trail in Moab is a famed 100-mile loop in Canyonlands National Park. In 2019 the record was set, the “Fastest Known Time” on a bicycle was under 6hrs. This is no easy task for any human, the loop stretches across the vast canyonlands carved by the Colorado River. It's full of a colorful landscape that has eroded into countless canyons, mesa’s, and arches. This makes for a daunting task on a self-supported bike adventure.

Current US Cross Country National Champion Keegen Swenson once had the infamous FKT on the White Rim trail but recently lost it. Since losing it Keegan has made it a priority of his to return and reclaim the FKT. Monster Energy


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 The mind of an elite endurance athlete is wired so differently to the regular mind. Imagine beating a record on a ride this brutal and still planning to come back to go faster just because you think you can. By contrast I'm satisfied with a Strava KOM on a segment only three other people have ridden. Serious respect to Keegan.
  • 3 0
 Looks like it would be quicker on a gravel bike!
  • 1 0
 I agree. Worth putting drops or tri bars on for the aero at least. Given away by seeing him constantly putting his forearms on the bars!
  • 1 0
 Inte riktigt en medelsvensson den där Swenson.

