Video: Keegan Wright Gets Up to Speed Pre-Season at Maydena Bike Park

Mar 21, 2020
by Ryan Finlay  
Keegan Wright in Maydena

by rfphotographics
Views: 448    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Prior to the announcement of the delayed start to the EWS season, Keegan Wright spent some time dialling in his new bike set up on the steep, technical descents at Maydena Bike Park.

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Pre-what?
  • 1 0
 Pre next year's season maybe

