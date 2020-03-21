Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Keegan Wright Gets Up to Speed Pre-Season at Maydena Bike Park
Mar 21, 2020
by
Ryan Finlay
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Keegan Wright in Maydena
by
rfphotographics
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 448
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Prior to the announcement of the delayed start to the EWS season, Keegan Wright spent some time dialling in his new bike set up on the steep, technical descents at Maydena Bike Park.
Regions in Article
Maydena Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Keegan Wright
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
76190 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
64828 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
55945 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
50585 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
43853 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
37292 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
36806 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
33851 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
lkubica
(21 mins ago)
Pre-what?
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(4 mins ago)
Pre next year's season maybe
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008353
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment