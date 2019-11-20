Video: Keegan Wright Takes Gold at the New Zealand Downhill Series Round 3

Nov 19, 2019
by Jono Drew  

With the offseason well and truly underway it can only mean one thing, more Racing on the other side of the world!

The New Zealand Downhill Series is in full swing with a number of big names racing and a few familiar faces reemerging. Round 3 of the series was in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland.

Not as famous for its riding like Rotorua or Queenstown, Auckland still packs a punch with the amazing 440 MTB Park (named after its elevation drop)

Video by : Jono Drew - Local Knowledge TV -
Music from Artlist.com

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cam Cole back for racing? I like that!
  • 1 0
 Miss Cam Cole in the World Cups. Keegan throwing down on the trail bike!

Post a Comment



