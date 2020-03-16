Video: Keep your Off-Season Gains with a Home Workout from Coach Dee

As we navigate dealing with the COVID19 virus, be smart, support your neighbors and pray for those who have been infected and struggling to get well.
I have received many emails from riders telling me how they no longer have gym access and want a training solution for their homes. So I created a simple home workout that involves no equipment so you can keep your off-season gains until life comes back to normal.
Watch the video and you can download this workout here.
Don't worry, we'll get though it and you'll still be able to shred when it's all said and done. Till then, eat clean, drink half your body weight in water each day, get at least 8hrs of sleep and definitely do all the things we've learned to not catch or spread the virus.
Be well my peeps and if you have questions, give me a holla - info@enduromtbtraining.com. Oh and if you do have some equipment at home, don't forget you can do the previous three winter training videos here.
5 Comments
Post a Comment