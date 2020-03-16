Video: Keep your Off-Season Gains with a Home Workout from Coach Dee

Mar 15, 2020
by Dee Tidwell  
As we navigate dealing with the COVID19 virus, be smart, support your neighbors and pray for those who have been infected and struggling to get well.

I have received many emails from riders telling me how they no longer have gym access and want a training solution for their homes. So I created a simple home workout that involves no equipment so you can keep your off-season gains until life comes back to normal.

CV Home Workout

Watch the video and you can download this workout here.

Don't worry, we'll get though it and you'll still be able to shred when it's all said and done. Till then, eat clean, drink half your body weight in water each day, get at least 8hrs of sleep and definitely do all the things we've learned to not catch or spread the virus.

Be well my peeps and if you have questions, give me a holla - info@enduromtbtraining.com. Oh and if you do have some equipment at home, don't forget you can do the previous three winter training videos here.

5 Comments

  • 1 2
 Been doing workouts like these at home for years, also with a pull up bar and set of rings. Love it. Keeps me toned and with good upper body strength so I don't go otb like all those 98lb weaklings. Squats also move fluid around the knee which is excellent for knee joint health.
  • 2 0
 Very nice! Thanks for sharing!!
  • 1 0
 Where can I find that kind of pull up bar?
  • 1 0
 Yea coach!
  • 1 0
 Coach Deez nutz

