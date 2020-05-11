Video: Keeping Busy During Lockdown with Wyn Masters, Noga Korem & More

May 10, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

Lockdown restrictions look different from country to country, city to city, but despite the varying degrees of quarantine, we are all in this together. GT's global family of athletes got their cameras out to show us how they have been staying positive and keeping active during these crazy times. Here they are, #ridingthisout.

How have you been #ridingthisout? Tag @GTBicycles and #ridingthisout on social media so we can share your stories too!

Disclaimer: Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus, and group rides increase your chances of exposure. Please follow all local health authority directives, and DO NOT take risks.

Do not travel to other communities, especially smaller ones, as the health resources in those communities are already challenged.



