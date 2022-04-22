Video: Keeping the 4/20 Vibes Going in 'SmoothJazzLines'

Apr 22, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

The latest installment of the My Kona series features SmoothJazzLines. That’s right. All one word. AllOneWord. What is SJL? It’s a coaching system where there is no best or better. So if there’s no better or best what’s the point of coaching? Excellent question. It’s a state of mind. It’s a place where movement is color and the forest is your guide. It’s art mixed with friendship and a place where kindness and nature rule all. You are already a part of SmoothJazzLines. It’s in all of us.

Video: Garret Van Swearingen

Posted In:
Videos Kona


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Where is the smooth jazz soundtrack?
  • 1 0
 Early 2023 team rumour - Ratboy to Kona.
  • 1 0
 that would be quite good
  • 1 0
 Dad?
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the Kona cult
  • 1 1
 Movethatpivotferchistsakes !
  • 1 0
 Contact high

