Kelend Hawks is one of a contingent of OG hucksters that helped bring the gnar to Cascadia.With the Carbon Patrol V2, Transition has created the perfect tool to enable him to keep on pushing boundaries and keep the PNW gnarly.Filming and editing: Doug Jambor @sport_doug Additional footage and photos: Skye Schillhammer @skyeride Rider: Kelend Hawks @kelendh Produced by Fanatik @fanatikbikeco Music: Electric Mistress, by Stoned Jesus