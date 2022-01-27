close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Keeping Up With Jesse Melamed
Jan 27, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The top enduro racers in the world are dangerously fast. From line choice to pacing they approach the trails differently. Tom Bradshaw joins Jesse Melamed for a day to pick his brain on what he is focusing on when riding.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Jesse Melamed
Tom Bradshaw
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
55511 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
49925 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
48863 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46702 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
44664 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
38733 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
36907 views
Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
33634 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
2
Murphius
(38 mins ago)
Jesse, recover the password to your YouTube account and get some new content on your channel
[Reply]
5
1
chriskneeland
(43 mins ago)
What we really want to see is coverage of Evan Wall trying to keep up with Jesse Melamed.
[Reply]
3
0
pisgahgnar
(30 mins ago)
Jesse might just be my favorite rider in enduro and DH combined. Down to earth, chill, and fast as hell.
[Reply]
3
0
LaXcarp
(10 mins ago)
Dang that was a save worthy of Sunday Saves at the end there by Jesse!
[Reply]
2
0
enjoyriding
(4 mins ago)
By looking at Jesse's pants, his balls must be big!
[Reply]
1
0
skimons
(27 mins ago)
Rad, go Jesse! Nice work, @tombradshaw
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(6 mins ago)
Jesse, you're the best dude. It'd be a dream for anyone to ride with ya!
[Reply]
1
0
jonathanfo
(3 mins ago)
Last 5 sec... Save of the year?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007704
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment