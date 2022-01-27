close
Video: Keeping Up With Jesse Melamed

Jan 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The top enduro racers in the world are dangerously fast. From line choice to pacing they approach the trails differently. Tom Bradshaw joins Jesse Melamed for a day to pick his brain on what he is focusing on when riding.






8 Comments

  • 11 2
 Jesse, recover the password to your YouTube account and get some new content on your channel
  • 5 1
 What we really want to see is coverage of Evan Wall trying to keep up with Jesse Melamed.
  • 3 0
 Jesse might just be my favorite rider in enduro and DH combined. Down to earth, chill, and fast as hell.
  • 3 0
 Dang that was a save worthy of Sunday Saves at the end there by Jesse!
  • 2 0
 By looking at Jesse's pants, his balls must be big!
  • 1 0
 Rad, go Jesse! Nice work, @tombradshaw
  • 1 0
 Jesse, you're the best dude. It'd be a dream for anyone to ride with ya!
  • 1 0
 Last 5 sec... Save of the year?

