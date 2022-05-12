Video: Keeping Up With the Kids in Valais, Switzerland

Every year during the summer we are faced with the same problem: Where can we go on vacation as a family so that everyone gets their money's worth?
Lois wants bike park and jumps, Leni wants enduro trails, Karen wants a high alpine experience, and Holger? Holger just wants to go surfing. Our friends advised us that there was no place better than Valais, Switzerland. So off we went! And we were not disappointed.
We started out on the enduro trails of the Lötschental. This region is not yet well-established to bikers but has a lot to offer in terms of natural trails. We liked it a lot. The Swiss Enduro Series took place here for the first time in 2020. The trails that local bike guide Thomas showed us were incredible. Roots, rock, reggae! (Leni)
Our journey then continued to the world-famous ski paradise of Verbier.
Here we also got to experience the wild side! Beside the bike park there are natural trails of a very special kind. In Le Châble, you can hop on the PostBus and make your way to Bruson. Once there you pedal your way out, which then rewards you with plenty of downhill options.
Of course, we could not leave without hitting the Bike Park of Verbier (Lois). Blended with an overnighter at Cabane du Mont-Fort, this makes for a very special alpine experience (Karen).
And to make sure we get some surf in as well, we ended the week with a session at Alaïa Bay in Sion. Surfing surrounded by the Alps, it doesn't get any better than that (Holger).
Read the full story here
Words from Holger Meyer
Video from Shaperideshoot
Images from Christoph Bayer
