Kelly McGarry took the silver medal in 2013 at Red Bull Rampage, as well as Peoples Choice award. Photos by Margus Riga.

Remembering Kelly McGarry and his stoke for sending it. Today is the fourth anniversary of his tragic death.Forever a legend.To see more of Kelly's life on two wheels, head to our tribute post For photos from a full weekend of riding and partying to celebrate the legacy of Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest, click here Ride in peace Kelly.